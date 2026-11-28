Take a pause from the last stretch of holiday errands for an afternoon on the plaza at South Lakes Village. Santa joins a neighborhood celebration with holiday crafts, balloon art and a live DJ. The Christmas tree and menorah decorations offer another place to stop for a family photograph, while hot chocolate from The Meadows Frozen Custard is available to purchase.

Winter Wonderland runs Saturday, December 19, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the South Lakes Village Outdoor Plaza, 11120 South Lakes Drive in Reston. Admission and parking are free, and the event welcomes all ages. A free RSVP is available through the official Eventbrite page.

Make it a relaxed afternoon by pairing the activities with lunch at the shopping center before the festivities begin. Confirm exact activities, weather arrangements and attendance details with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and optional RSVP