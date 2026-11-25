A wine flight comes with entertaining company at Mount Purrnon. The Old Town cat café pairs a tasting and practical wine tips with time in its upstairs cat lounge. Spend half the hour tasting and the other half visiting the café's adoptable cats.

This listing features Wednesday, December 2, 2026, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 109 South Alfred Street in Alexandria. The wine-and-cats booking currently costs $34.42 per adult, including booking fees. A wine-only option costs $16.40 including fees. Both options are for guests 21 and older.

Reserve the correct time and ticket option through the official booking page. Make an evening of it with a walk through Old Town before your reservation. The café's event page carries an older $34.32 price; the current checkout price is used here. Confirm availability, current pricing and exact details with the organizer.

Official details and registration