Whiskey & History: Dinner and DC’s Prohibition-Era Stories

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Hard Rock Cafe Washington DC, Penn QuarterMore details
Pull up a chair for a history lesson served over dinner. Hard Rock Cafe’s Whiskey & History series explores Washington’s drinking past through a three-course meal, guided beverage pairings and a live historical presentation.
This December edition looks at taverns, cocktails and Prohibition-era stories in a nod to Repeal Day. Hosted in partnership with DC By Foot Tours, the format gives the evening a conversational focus: the people, places and habits behind the city’s drinking culture, with food and tasting woven into the storytelling.
When: Friday, December 4, 2026, 7–9 p.m.; doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 999 E Street NW, Washington, DC 20004, near Metro Center.
Admission: $65.30 including the listed $5.30 fee; three-course dinner, guided tasting and historical presentation included.
Book the dinner. Contact the venue ahead of time about dietary needs, accessibility and tasting requirements, and confirm exact details before attending.
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