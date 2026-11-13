Whiskey & History: Dinner and DC’s Prohibition-Era Stories

Pull up a chair for a history lesson served over dinner. Hard Rock Cafe’s Whiskey & History series explores Washington’s drinking past through a three-course meal, guided beverage pairings and a live historical presentation.

This December edition looks at taverns, cocktails and Prohibition-era stories in a nod to Repeal Day. Hosted in partnership with DC By Foot Tours, the format gives the evening a conversational focus: the people, places and habits behind the city’s drinking culture, with food and tasting woven into the storytelling.

When: Friday, December 4, 2026, 7–9 p.m.; doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 999 E Street NW, Washington, DC 20004, near Metro Center.

Admission: $65.30 including the listed $5.30 fee; three-course dinner, guided tasting and historical presentation included.

Book the dinner. Contact the venue ahead of time about dietary needs, accessibility and tasting requirements, and confirm exact details before attending.