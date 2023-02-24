Saturday // Mar 11, 2023
Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair
540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002
About this event
Try your luck at Icelandair’s Wheel of Prizes! Win a trip to Iceland or enjoy luxury items from some of Iceland’s best brands.
March 10 at 4:50 PM, at Allegory (hidden inside Eaton DC), before the Cocktail Class
March 11 at 1:50 PM, at the Eaton DC, Beverly Snow ballroom, before 66°North presents: Inspiring Female Exploration with Ása Steinars
March 11 at 7:50 PM, at the Iceland Airwaves Off Venue at Songbyrd