What’s Happening?! An All Arts Open Mic at MILKCRATE

One microphone, several art forms and a neighborhood room: Zoo Animal Productions makes space for comedy, songs, poetry, storytelling and performances that resist an easy label. Come to try a piece or spend an evening discovering what other people are making. A mixed bill gives the night its appeal—you can hear something funny, musical and unexpected without changing venues.



Thursday, December 3, 2026, 9–11 p.m., at MILKCRATE, 4722 14th Street NW, in Petworth. Doors open at 8 p.m.; in-person signups begin at 8:30 p.m., with an artist intake form also linked on the official page. Attendance and participation are free; the producer suggests an optional $5 donation. Drinks are separate. Confirm signup availability, venue policies and exact details with the organizer.

Official event details and registration