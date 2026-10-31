Westholme Wagyu Tasting Dinner at RPM Italian

Put a little occasion into a Thursday evening with a tasting built around Australian Westholme Wagyu. Executive chef Massimo Vicidomini, a certified Wagyu sommelier, prepares a curated menu using different cuts, giving dinner a clear focus beyond ordering the usual steak. It is a chance to pay attention to texture, preparation and the range within one producer’s beef. Optional wine pairings offer another way to explore the menu, while the downtown setting makes this a practical splurge for a date or a small gathering of food-loving friends.

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, starting at 7 p.m. (Eastern); end time not announced

Where: RPM Italian — Mount Vernon Square, Washington, DC, 650 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Price: $125 per person, prepaid. Optional wine pairings add $75 or $175. Review checkout for taxes, gratuity and cancellation terms.

Book the specific November 19 experience in advance. Ask the restaurant about dietary restrictions before purchasing and confirm the final price and menu. The organizer has not announced an end time. Alcohol service is for guests 21 and older.

Official event details · Registration or attendance information

Illustrative Wagyu image from RPM Restaurants’ official event page.