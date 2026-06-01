Join us at West Falls Summer Bash for epic live music, tasty eats, and nonstop fun in the sun!

Kick off summer at West Falls with an afternoon of fun for the whole family at our Summer Bash in Commons Park! Enjoy live music by Half Pint Harry, fun activities, face painting, and balloon art for all ages. Cool off with sweet treats from Ice Cream Jubilee, grab bites from nearby restaurants, and enjoy drinks and pop-ups throughout the event. Join us on June 6 from 11 AM–3 PM for the perfect start to summer!

Participating West Falls retailers include BurgerFi, Ice Cream Jubilee, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, Perspire Sauna Studio, Tierra Encantada, Dok Khao, The Alder Apartments, and an open house from The Oak Condominiums from noon to 3:00 PM EST.

Event highlights include: