Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
West Falls Summer Bash
W Falls Station BlvdMore details
About This Event
Join us at West Falls Summer Bash for epic live music, tasty eats, and nonstop fun in the sun!
Kick off summer at West Falls with an afternoon of fun for the whole family at our Summer Bash in Commons Park! Enjoy live music by Half Pint Harry, fun activities, face painting, and balloon art for all ages. Cool off with sweet treats from Ice Cream Jubilee, grab bites from nearby restaurants, and enjoy drinks and pop-ups throughout the event. Join us on June 6 from 11 AM–3 PM for the perfect start to summer!
Participating West Falls retailers include BurgerFi, Ice Cream Jubilee, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, Perspire Sauna Studio, Tierra Encantada, Dok Khao, The Alder Apartments, and an open house from The Oak Condominiums from noon to 3:00 PM EST.
Event highlights include:
- Live music from Half Pint Harry
- Beer and wine pop-up
- Ice cream cart and local food vendors offering onsite deals such as free medium fries with a burger purchase from BurgerFi and soup and chip samples from Masons
- Inflatable soccer darts
- Inflatable mini golf
- Face painting
- LEGO table and kids’ activities hosted by Tierra Encantada
Tags
Share with friends