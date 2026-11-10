Twist It: Make a Barspoon and Mix Cocktails in Old Town

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Wear Ever WorkshopMore details
A good afternoon out can leave you with more than a receipt. At Wear Ever’s Old Town studio, this two-hour workshop pairs making your own barspoon with learning the art of mixology. You will personalize the spoon’s handle and bowl, giving a familiar cocktail tool a little of your own character.
The experience is open to adults 21 and older, including complete beginners, and materials are included. It makes an appealing date or small-group outing: book the afternoon session, then leave room to wander King Street afterward. Wear closed-toe shoes for the studio.
Sunday, November 22, 2026, 2–4 p.m. Wear Ever Workshop, 1112 King Street, first floor, Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. Eventbrite currently lists $92.61; the studio describes an $85 base workshop price. Check the final booking total and availability. Official event and tickets. Confirm exact details with the organizer before attending.
Promotional image courtesy of Wear Ever Jewelry.
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