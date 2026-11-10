Twist It: Make a Barspoon and Mix Cocktails in Old Town
Sunday, November 22, 2026

Twist It: Make a Barspoon and Mix Cocktails in Old Town

1112 King Street, First Floor, Alexandria, VA 22314

Wear Ever Workshop

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$92.61 currently listed on Eventbrite; studio base price $85; confirm final total at booking

About This Event

A good afternoon out can leave you with more than a receipt. At Wear Ever’s Old Town studio, this two-hour workshop pairs making your own barspoon with learning the art of mixology. You will personalize the spoon’s handle and bowl, giving a familiar cocktail tool a little of your own character.

The experience is open to adults 21 and older, including complete beginners, and materials are included. It makes an appealing date or small-group outing: book the afternoon session, then leave room to wander King Street afterward. Wear closed-toe shoes for the studio.

Sunday, November 22, 2026, 2–4 p.m. Wear Ever Workshop, 1112 King Street, first floor, Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. Eventbrite currently lists $92.61; the studio describes an $85 base workshop price. Check the final booking total and availability. Official event and tickets. Confirm exact details with the organizer before attending.

Promotional image courtesy of Wear Ever Jewelry.

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Date

Sunday, November 22, 2026 02:00 pm

Location

Wear Ever Workshop
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