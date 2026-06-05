Watch the World Cup at elcielo Washington D.C.

elcielo Washington D.C., the acclaimed fine dining restaurant from celebrated Colombian chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, is transforming match nights into a one-of-a-kind gastronomic experience for FIFA World Cup 2026. Guests can choose from two curated packages: an à la carte option with full table service throughout every match, or the signature Journey Experience at $198 per person, featuring elcielo’s full tasting menu on special nights and finals. With space for up to 36 guests across the bistro and bar, each evening unfolds across five distinct moments: a personalized welcome, live match viewing, a halftime digestif service, post-match celebrations, and a farewell voucher for the next event.

WHEN Brazil vs Morocco on June 17

WHERE elcielo Washington D.C., the D.C. outpost of chef Juan Manuel Barrientos’ celebrated elcielo Group. Reservations available via OpenTable or by contacting the restaurant directly. For group bookings and the Journey Experience, reach out to Manager Ángel Guillen at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at +1 (754) 232-5474.

WHY Washington D.C. is home to one of the most vibrant Latin diaspora communities in the United States, and the 2026 World Cup is the most watched sporting event on earth. elcielo brings these two worlds together in an experience that goes far beyond a sports bar, pairing the thrill of every match with the warmth, flavor, and artistry of Latin American fine dining. Whether Colombia is on the pitch or the Final is on the line, the sky at elcielo is always World Cup.