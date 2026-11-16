Do You Hear What I Hear? A Holiday Concert with Washington Douglass Chorale

Listen to the season through two choral traditions at Washington Douglass Chorale’s Do You Hear What I Hear? European sacred music sits beside African American spirituals, with familiar carols and the added color of brass and percussion.

The program moves between intimate voices and fuller festive arrangements, bringing works by Bruckner, Michael John Trotta and Dan Forrest into conversation with spirituals arranged by Stacey Gibbs and music by Rosephanye Powell. Make the concert the centerpiece of a neighborhood evening, with time for an early meal before the singing begins.

When: Sunday, December 6, 2026, 5–7 p.m.

Where: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 4900 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20008.

Tickets: Standard adult $42.50; under-18 child or student with ID $23. Premium adult $62.50; premium child/student $33. Listed prices include fees.

Choose concert tickets. Confirm ticket eligibility, seating and exact details with the chorale.