Washington DC SantaCon Bar Crawl 2026

Pull the Santa suit out early for an afternoon of bar hopping. PubCrawls.com supplies a wristband and route map, so friends can choose their stops instead of committing to one room all day. The crawl is centered on Penn Quarter; check the digital map for participating venues beyond the neighborhood.



Saturday, December 5, 2026, noon–8 p.m. Choose Hard Rock Cafe, 999 E Street NW, or City Tap House Penn Quarter, 901 9th Street NW, at checkout; wristband pickup runs noon–4 p.m. An included City Tap House afterparty starts at 8 p.m. Tickets currently range from limited free promotional tiers to $32.49, depending on availability; drinks cost extra. Ages 21+ with physical government-issued photo ID. Confirm current ticket tiers, venues and specials with the organizer.

Official event details and registration