Wangari Gardens Fall Festival: A Neighborhood Harvest Gathering

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Wangari Gardens — near Park View and Columbia HeightsMore details
Celebrate the growing season with the people who make a neighborhood garden feel like a shared backyard. Wangari Gardens’ fall gathering pairs live music and a potluck-style meal with crafts, field games, workshops and a silent pie auction. Bring a dish to share and a friend who would enjoy a relaxed afternoon outside. The invitation is simple: linger, meet neighbors and enjoy a little harvest-season creativity together.
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, noon–4 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Wangari Gardens — near Park View and Columbia Heights, 416 Kenyon Street NW, Washington, DC 20010.
Price: Free; optional pie-auction purchases extra.
RSVP through the public event invitation, which also offers ways to help with setup, cleanup or a homemade pie. This is an outdoor community gathering; check weather plans and confirm exact details with the organizers before attending.
Official event details · Tickets or RSVP
Official 2026 festival artwork via the Wangari Gardens event invitation.
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