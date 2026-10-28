Wangari Gardens Fall Festival: A Neighborhood Harvest Gathering

Celebrate the growing season with the people who make a neighborhood garden feel like a shared backyard. Wangari Gardens’ fall gathering pairs live music and a potluck-style meal with crafts, field games, workshops and a silent pie auction. Bring a dish to share and a friend who would enjoy a relaxed afternoon outside. The invitation is simple: linger, meet neighbors and enjoy a little harvest-season creativity together.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, noon–4 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Wangari Gardens — near Park View and Columbia Heights, 416 Kenyon Street NW, Washington, DC 20010.

Price: Free; optional pie-auction purchases extra.

RSVP through the public event invitation, which also offers ways to help with setup, cleanup or a homemade pie. This is an outdoor community gathering; check weather plans and confirm exact details with the organizers before attending.

Official event details · Tickets or RSVP