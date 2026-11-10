A Vegan Thanksgiving Before Thanksgiving: Dinner with VSDC

Thanksgiving does not have to wait until Thursday—or revolve around a turkey. The Veg Society of DC is gathering at DC Vegan for a Sunday feast that turns the holiday’s familiar flavors into an entirely plant-based meal, with the restaurant’s main room reserved for the group.

A welcome cocktail, with a zero-proof option, leads into butternut squash soup and a Thanksgiving plate featuring a harvest Wellington hand pie, plant-based turkey, potatoes, stuffing and seasonal sides. Pumpkin budino finishes the meal. The appeal is as much the shared table as the menu: nonmembers are welcome, making this an easy way to meet people before the holiday week.

Sunday, November 22, 2026, 4–6 p.m. DC Vegan, 1633 P Street NW, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC. Tickets are $65 plus tax and gratuity; the venue lists a 3% credit-card surcharge, with debit cards exempt. Purchase the 4–6 p.m. dinner ticket directly and also RSVP with VSDC on Meetup. Organizer registration closes November 20 at 6 p.m.; space is limited. Confirm availability, menu and exact details before booking.

Promotional artwork courtesy of VSDC and DC Vegan.