A Victorian Christmas at Cherry Hill Farmhouse
Saturday, November 28, 2026

A Victorian Christmas at Cherry Hill Farmhouse

312 Park Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046

Cherry Hill Farmhouse, Falls Church

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Free admission; no registration required.

About This Event

Step into an 1860s Christmas at Cherry Hill Farmhouse. Costumed interpreters welcome visitors into a holiday setting filled with period decorations, music and stories, with children’s activities adding a hands-on reason for families to linger.

The open house offers a quieter seasonal outing after Thanksgiving: a chance to see how people celebrated before today’s shopping rush. Drop in during the four-hour window, explore at an easy pace and leave room afterward for a meal in Falls Church.

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Cherry Hill Farmhouse, 312 Park Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046.
Admission: Free; no registration required.

Presented by the Friends of Cherry Hill Foundation in collaboration with the Victorian Society of Falls Church. See the official open-house details. Confirm exact arrangements and accessibility with the organizer before visiting.

Archival event photograph courtesy of the City of Falls Church.

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Date

Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 am

Location

Cherry Hill Farmhouse, Falls Church
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