A Victorian Christmas at Cherry Hill Farmhouse

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Cherry Hill Farmhouse, Falls ChurchMore details
Step into an 1860s Christmas at Cherry Hill Farmhouse. Costumed interpreters welcome visitors into a holiday setting filled with period decorations, music and stories, with children’s activities adding a hands-on reason for families to linger.
The open house offers a quieter seasonal outing after Thanksgiving: a chance to see how people celebrated before today’s shopping rush. Drop in during the four-hour window, explore at an easy pace and leave room afterward for a meal in Falls Church.
When: Saturday, November 28, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Cherry Hill Farmhouse, 312 Park Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046.
Admission: Free; no registration required.
Presented by the Friends of Cherry Hill Foundation in collaboration with the Victorian Society of Falls Church. See the official open-house details. Confirm exact arrangements and accessibility with the organizer before visiting.
Archival event photograph courtesy of the City of Falls Church.
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