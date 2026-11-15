A Victorian Christmas at Cherry Hill Farmhouse

Step into an 1860s Christmas at Cherry Hill Farmhouse. Costumed interpreters welcome visitors into a holiday setting filled with period decorations, music and stories, with children’s activities adding a hands-on reason for families to linger.

The open house offers a quieter seasonal outing after Thanksgiving: a chance to see how people celebrated before today’s shopping rush. Drop in during the four-hour window, explore at an easy pace and leave room afterward for a meal in Falls Church.

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Hill Farmhouse, 312 Park Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046.

Admission: Free; no registration required.

Presented by the Friends of Cherry Hill Foundation in collaboration with the Victorian Society of Falls Church. See the official open-house details. Confirm exact arrangements and accessibility with the organizer before visiting.