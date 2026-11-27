Make room for a few impossible moments on U Street. Magician and mentalist Victor Oriza brings Undeniable to The Craft DC for an intimate, parlor-style performance built around magic and mind-reading. The small-room setting puts the audience close to the mystery and makes an easy centerpiece for a Saturday night out.

When: Saturday, December 12, 2026. Doors open at 7 p.m.; showtime is 8 p.m. The event listing runs through 10 p.m. Eastern.

Where: The Craft DC, 1334 U Street NW, #2, Washington, DC 20009.

Admission: Current online ticket options are $17.85–$33.85. This is a public event for adults 21 and older. Choose your ticket option on the official page and arrive early to settle in.

Confirm exact details, ticket terms and availability with Victor Oriza before attending.

Official show details and tickets