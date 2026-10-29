Vegan Thanksgiving Cookie Decorating at Red Bandana Bakery

Put a little personality on your Thanksgiving treats before the holiday rush begins. This all-ages gathering at Red Bandana Bakery invites you to decorate vegan sugar cookies with the Rockville Vegans community. Choose a small set for yourself or share a larger cookie package with family or friends. With decorating equipment supplied, the appeal is as much the easy company and creative afternoon as the edible result.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1–3 p.m. Eastern.

Where: The Red Bandana Bakery — downtown Bethesda, 8218 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 101, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Price: $16.50 for two cookies, $25 for six or $35 for twelve; couples, families and friends may share a ticket.

Buy a cookie package in advance to help the bakery plan quantities. Other food and drinks are sold separately. The workshop cookies are vegan; the organizer notes that the bakery also sells non-vegan items. Confirm ingredient and allergy needs directly with the bakery, along with current availability and exact event details.

Official event details · Tickets, RSVP or attendance information