Vegan Thanksgiving Cookie Decorating at Red Bandana Bakery
Saturday, November 14, 2026

Vegan Thanksgiving Cookie Decorating at Red Bandana Bakery

8218 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 101, Bethesda, MD 20814

The Red Bandana Bakery — downtown Bethesda

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$16.50 for two cookies, $25 for six or $35 for twelve; couples, families and friends may share a ticket.

About This Event

Put a little personality on your Thanksgiving treats before the holiday rush begins. This all-ages gathering at Red Bandana Bakery invites you to decorate vegan sugar cookies with the Rockville Vegans community. Choose a small set for yourself or share a larger cookie package with family or friends. With decorating equipment supplied, the appeal is as much the easy company and creative afternoon as the edible result.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1–3 p.m. Eastern.
Where: The Red Bandana Bakery — downtown Bethesda, 8218 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 101, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Price: $16.50 for two cookies, $25 for six or $35 for twelve; couples, families and friends may share a ticket.

Buy a cookie package in advance to help the bakery plan quantities. Other food and drinks are sold separately. The workshop cookies are vegan; the organizer notes that the bakery also sells non-vegan items. Confirm ingredient and allergy needs directly with the bakery, along with current availability and exact event details.

Official event details · Tickets, RSVP or attendance information

Official cookie-decorating promotional image from The Red Bandana Bakery’s registration page.

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Date

Saturday, November 14, 2026 01:00 pm

Location

The Red Bandana Bakery — downtown Bethesda
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