Vermilion is offering a four-course menu priced at $80 per guest. Options for the first course include Sun Dried Tomato Bisque, Gougeres, and/or Oysters. Second course has a variety of salads to choose from. For a main dish, guests can choose from Braised Short Ribs, Curried Winter Squash, Risotto, or Seared Mahi Mahi. An optional wine pairing is available for an additional $40 per person.