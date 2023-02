To commemorate Valentine’s Day, Serenata has created the Pasion y Paraiso experience – a cocktail and dessert pairing to share. The pairing comes with a limited edition six-piece box of Single Origin “Chinola” Passion Fruit Liqueur Bonbons and chocolates and two specialty cocktails. The Package will run from February 10 through the 14 and is priced at $38.00 per person.