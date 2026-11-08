A Free Family Rodeo in Arlington, Complete with a Mobile Farm

Put a little barnyard energy into a Sunday morning. UUCA opens its playground to the community for a free fall gathering with rodeo-inspired games, balloon animals and light snacks. Little Wild Mobile Farm brings a petting zoo and farm bus, making this a compact outing with plenty for curious children to explore.



Keep the rest of the day unhurried: enjoy the playground festivities, then make a nearby lunch stop instead of trying to stack several ticketed attractions into the same afternoon.

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington playground — Arlington, Virginia; 4444 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22204

Price: Free; registration optional.

All ages and the wider community are welcome. Dress for outdoor weather. Registration is not required, but helps the organizer plan attendance. Confirm weather arrangements, access needs and exact details with UUCA.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information