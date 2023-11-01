Urban Jazz Harmonicist Frédéric Yonnet at the Carlyle Room, 12.2

Renowned Harmonicist Frédéric Yonnet to Perform Live at

Carlyle Room in Washington, DC

Two Nights Only: December 1st and 2nd

Tickets Available at https://www.carlyleroom.com/shows

Photo credit: ©Ronald Parker

Washington, DC, October 30, 2023 – Acclaimed harmonica virtuoso Frédéric Yonnet is set to captivate audiences at the Carlyle Room in Washington, DC, with two extraordinary performances each night on December 1st and 2nd. With his soulful sound featured in Martin Scorsese’s films – “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Irishman” – and a history of bringing music to his local and online communities during the pandemic, Yonnet and his band’s weekly live Eavesdrop concerts became a beacon of hope and entertainment for those yearning for the healing power of live music. Now, music enthusiasts in the Washington, DC, area have the exclusive opportunity to witness Frédéric Yonnet’s exceptional talent live at The Carlyle Room. This show will feature Yonnet’s original music, reimagined covers, and songs from the film as part of a tribute to the late Robbie Robertson, the film’s music director and long-time Scorsese collaborator, who tapped Yonnet to contribute to the movie scores.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the harmonica virtuoso Frédéric Yonnet live in Washington, DC.

Event Details: (two shows each night)

Dates:

7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023 and

6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Showtimes:

Venue: The Carlyle Room, 1350 I Street NW, Washington, DC 20005; Phone: (202) 516-5971

Ticket Price: $45

The song Heartbeat and well as Shame on Us from Killers of the Flower Moon was subtly woven throughout the film. On the other hand, the tracks from The Irishman were prominent and out front in the film.

About Frederic Yonnet:

Frédéric Yonnet is an urban jazz harmonicist who crushes every preconceived notion you’ve ever had about the harmonica. With each performance, stereotypical walls come tumbling down as Yonnet presents the harmonica in a refreshing and modern context that is boldly stylish, inherently cool, and absorbingly brilliant. A virtuoso who effortlessly traverses platforms, from stage to television and film, and genres spanning jazz, blues, R&B, funk, rock, and hip-hop, Yonnet constantly pushes musical boundaries, leaving an indelible mark wherever his harmonica breathes life into sound. Yonnet’s harmonica weaves intricate tales, evoking torrents of emotion and guiding listeners on a captivating sonic journey that adds an evocative and emotional dimension to both his live performances and cinematic collaborations. Throughout the epidemic, Yonnet’s “Eavesdrop” concerts, which entertained a live and online audience, provided musical relief to people all around the world and earned him a worldwide following. He has toured and recorded with legends Stevie Wonder, Prince, and David Foster and performed alongside contemporary icons Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Erykah Badu, and John Legend, The Roots, Usher, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, and hip-hop ciphers Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey, De La Soul, and A Tribe Called Quest. His contributions to the movie scores of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Irishman” further underscore his versatility and artistry.

About Carlyle Room:

Carlyle Room is an iconic live music venue in Washington, DC, known for hosting top-tier musical performances and providing a memorable dining and entertainment experience. Situated in the heart of the city, it offers an intimate setting for music enthusiasts to enjoy world-class talent in a sophisticated atmosphere.

Link to buy tickets here:

https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventid=AC3BD2C1-E5AF-81A5-970B0C0014DE0D8A&k=&CFID=13693140&CFTOKEN=2f71551e852a5c63-7E9BADB2-B3A2-BA1B-61950DA5209EE3A3