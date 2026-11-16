Unwrap the Calm: A Free Holiday Open House at Fountains Day Spa
Thursday, December 3, 2026

Unwrap the Calm: A Free Holiday Open House at Fountains Day Spa

422 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Fountains Day Spa, Old Town Alexandria

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Free admission; advance registration requested. Complimentary mini-services require separate advance phone reservations; purchases extra.

About This Event

Pause the holiday errands for a little time at an Old Town spa. Fountains Day Spa’s Unwrap the Calm open house pairs festive cocktails and light refreshments with shopping, raffles and a chance to meet the team behind the treatments.

The draw for curious newcomers is a complimentary mini-service of up to 15 minutes. Those slots are limited and require a separate advance phone reservation; an event ticket alone does not book a treatment. Bring a friend, browse holiday gifts and take the evening at a gentler pace.

When: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 4–7 p.m.
Where: Fountains Day Spa, 422 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Admission: Free; purchases extra. Reserve mini-services separately at 703-549-1990.

Reserve your free event spot. Confirm mini-service availability and exact details with the spa before visiting.

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Date

Thursday, December 3, 2026 04:00 pm

Location

Fountains Day Spa, Old Town Alexandria
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