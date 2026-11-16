Unwrap the Calm: A Free Holiday Open House at Fountains Day Spa

Pause the holiday errands for a little time at an Old Town spa. Fountains Day Spa’s Unwrap the Calm open house pairs festive cocktails and light refreshments with shopping, raffles and a chance to meet the team behind the treatments.

The draw for curious newcomers is a complimentary mini-service of up to 15 minutes. Those slots are limited and require a separate advance phone reservation; an event ticket alone does not book a treatment. Bring a friend, browse holiday gifts and take the evening at a gentler pace.

When: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 4–7 p.m.

Where: Fountains Day Spa, 422 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.

Admission: Free; purchases extra. Reserve mini-services separately at 703-549-1990.

Reserve your free event spot. Confirm mini-service availability and exact details with the spa before visiting.