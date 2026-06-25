United States Wine Fest

Following the 250 year anniversary of the USA, our team at Vermilion is excited to show off the incredible wines made across the country with an extensive walk-around wine tasting of thirty US wines! We’ll be showcasing wines of every style for every occasion created by farmers and artisanal winemakers representing key wine regions in the states.

Over the course of two hours, you will be free to explore the world of US wines by tasting (and re-tasting) the wines across six pouring stations. You’ll also gain access to an exclusive bottle sale with premium sale prices to order each of the wines tasted.

Space is limited, so pick up your tickets now!