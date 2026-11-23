Make a Monday dinner the main event. KILN’s Uncorked evening brings four courses and Bouchaine Vineyards wine pairings to Hotel Heron, with a vintage Christmas theme and live music from bassist Drue Williams. The format offers time to sit, taste and talk, including an opportunity to meet the winemakers behind the selections. It is an appealing reason to plan an evening in Old Town before the holiday calendar fills up. Arrive early for a walk along King Street, then settle in for the 6 to 9 p.m. dinner. Tickets currently show $150 on the official registration page. Confirm the final price, dietary accommodations and exact details with the organizer before booking.

When: December 14, 2026, 6–9 p.m. EST

Where: KILN at Hotel Heron, 699 Prince Street, Old Town Alexandria, VA 22314

Price: $150; confirm final checkout total

Official details and registration