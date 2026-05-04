Uncork the Celebration This Mother’s Day

WHAT: This Mother’s Day, Crimson Lane Vineyards invites guests to celebrate with an elevated vineyard experience designed to impress. The winery’s special holiday offering features a beautifully curated Brunch Board, crafted by Chef Jan Van Haute, showcasing seasonal flavors and thoughtful pairings alongside exclusive wines.

The $40 Brunch Board (excluding tax and gratuity) includes:

Savory Profiterole: Curried chicken salad with dried cranberries in a buttery pastry

Garden Frittata: Seasonal vegetables finished with bright pesto verde

Authentic Liège Waffle: Pearl sugar Belgian waffle with fresh strawberries and Chantilly cream

Fig & Blue Cheese Tart: Sweet honey balanced with creamy blue cheese

WHEN: Sunday, May 10, 2026

WHERE: Crimson Lane Vineyards

WHY: This Mother’s Day, skip the expected and give Mom an experience she’ll actually talk about. With sweeping vineyard views in full spring bloom, thoughtfully crafted cuisine, and crisp wines in hand, Crimson Lane offers the perfect setting to slow down, connect, and celebrate the women who matter most. Reserve your table HERE.