Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Uncork the Celebration This Mother’s Day
Crimson Lane VineyardsMore details
About This Event
WHAT: This Mother’s Day, Crimson Lane Vineyards invites guests to celebrate with an elevated vineyard experience designed to impress. The winery’s special holiday offering features a beautifully curated Brunch Board, crafted by Chef Jan Van Haute, showcasing seasonal flavors and thoughtful pairings alongside exclusive wines.
The $40 Brunch Board (excluding tax and gratuity) includes:
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Savory Profiterole: Curried chicken salad with dried cranberries in a buttery pastry
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Garden Frittata: Seasonal vegetables finished with bright pesto verde
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Authentic Liège Waffle: Pearl sugar Belgian waffle with fresh strawberries and Chantilly cream
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Fig & Blue Cheese Tart: Sweet honey balanced with creamy blue cheese
WHEN: Sunday, May 10, 2026
WHERE: Crimson Lane Vineyards
WHY: This Mother’s Day, skip the expected and give Mom an experience she’ll actually talk about. With sweeping vineyard views in full spring bloom, thoughtfully crafted cuisine, and crisp wines in hand, Crimson Lane offers the perfect setting to slow down, connect, and celebrate the women who matter most. Reserve your table HERE.
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