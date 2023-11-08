Umbrella Art Fair
Friday, November 17, 2023

Umbrella Art Fair

1325 5th St NE Washington, DC

Gables Union Market

Free

About This Event

Umbrella is a declaration of artistic independence, a rebellion against the mundane, and a celebration of the daring. But more importantly, Umbrella is a space to provide economic opportunities for artists and creative entrepreneurs as a platform to showcase and sell their works.

J oin us for three days of art, culture and convening. Umbrella Art Fair 2023 will feature works by over 150 artists from the DMV and beyond.

