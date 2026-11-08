Woodland Wreath-Making at Ukraine House

A handmade wreath gives the holiday season a more personal beginning. At Ukraine House, this workshop draws on natural materials and Ukrainian forest traditions, inviting participants to explore texture, shape and scent while making something to take home. Warm drinks and sweet treats add a sociable pause to the afternoon.



Meet a friend for lunch around Dupont Circle before heading into Kalorama for the workshop. Leave your evening plans flexible until you have confirmed the finishing time.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern. The ticket page lists 3–5 p.m.; Ukraine House’s website lists a 4:30 p.m. finish. Confirm the session’s end time with the organizer.

Where: Ukraine House — Kalorama, Washington, DC; 2134 Kalorama Road NW, Washington, DC 20008

Price: Tickets currently advertised at $39.19; confirm final checkout total. Sweet treats and warm drinks included.

Advance tickets recommended. End times differ between the organizer’s website and ticket page; confirm duration, materials, participation guidance and exact details directly with Ukraine House.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information