Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza Bingo Nights

Official Fray Event

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza Bingo Nights

1961 Chain Bridge Rd, Tysons, VA 22182
Tysons Corner // McLean

Tysons Corner Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Test your luck on select Thursday nights this summer with Bingo! Join DC Fray + Tysons Corner for a night of fun with this classic game of fate + a little bit of focus. Play to win exciting prizes! All ages are welcome. Free to attend. Seating is limited so RSVP now to reserve your spot! 

Check out the full calendar of Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza events here.

Tags

BingoEvents

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, August 22, 2024 05:00 pm

Location

Tysons Corner Center
View Map