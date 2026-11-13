Turkey Trail: A Post-Thanksgiving Nature Adventure in Reston

Turn the Saturday after Thanksgiving into a small outdoor adventure at Walker Nature Center. Turkey Trail invites families, couples and individuals to follow clues from a “wild” turkey, put their logic to work and learn more about the birds behind the holiday’s familiar symbol.

The naturalist-led program offers a playful reason to get moving and look closely at the world around you. Keep the outing unhurried: arrive ready for a nature-center visit, enjoy the hour-long activity and let the clues give everyone something to talk about afterward.

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026, 11 a.m.–noon.

Where: Walker Nature Center, 11450 Glade Drive, Reston, VA 20191.

Admission: $6 for Reston Association members; $8 for nonmembers. Ages 18 months and older. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Register for Turkey Trail by November 25. Confirm exact details, availability and weather arrangements with the nature center before attending.

Illustrative photograph by chris robert on Unsplash; not a photograph of the event.