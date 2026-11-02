Tuna Carving, Sushi and Japanese Tea at UPSIDE on Moore

Watch dinner take shape before it reaches the plate. UPSIDE on Moore teams with YUME Sushi chef Saran “Peter” Kannasute and UPSIDE’s Chef Chafik for a fall evening centered on carving a whole tuna. Sushi bites, nigiri and sashimi bring the demonstration into the tasting experience, with oyster shucking, Japanese tea and a DJ adding other ways to explore the night. The appeal is part chef’s-table curiosity, part lively gathering: a good choice for friends who would enjoy seeing the craft behind their seafood as much as eating it.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 5–9 p.m. Eastern.

Where: UPSIDE on Moore — Rosslyn, 1700 North Moore Street, Level M2, Arlington, VA 22209

Price: Current Eventbrite ticket price: $92.55. Cocktails and mocktails cost extra; confirm final checkout total.

Specialty cocktails and mocktails are sold separately. Rosslyn Metro connects to the building; take the elevator to M2. The venue advertises free Saturday parking with validation at the host stand. Ask about food allergies and ticket inclusions before booking, and confirm exact details with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Event image via UPSIDE on Moore’s official registration page.