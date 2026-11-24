A good open mic makes room for a song, a story and a joke in the same evening. American Legion Post 139 opens its doors to the public for a Tuesday gathering hosted by Tom Hyland, with space for guitarists, singers, writers and comics to share their work. Come to perform or settle in and discover a few neighborhood voices.

This listing features Tuesday, December 15, 2026. Performer signups begin at 6:30 p.m.; the show starts at 7 p.m. The calendar lists the evening through 10 p.m. Admission is free with no cover; drinks cost extra.

Find the post at 3445 Washington Boulevard in Arlington. Parking on site is limited. Metered spaces on Washington Boulevard and the paid GMU Van Metre Garage across the street offer alternatives; nearby residential parking is restricted. Confirm the running order, performer availability and exact details with the organizer.

Official details and registration