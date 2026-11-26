Watch color spread across water, then lift the floating pattern onto a print you can take home. Mosaic Art Studio's Rockville workshop introduces Ebru, the Turkish art of water marbling, with a demonstration and hands-on practice shaping paints into flowing designs.

No previous art experience is needed. Paper printing offers a first project, with silk handkerchief, twilly and scarf options available at higher prices. Children ages 5 and older can participate with a grownup.

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, starting at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The organizer describes the workshop as 1.5–2 hours; confirm the finish time for your selected session while booking.

Where: Mosaic Art Studio inside Serendipity Art Center & Studios, 12276 Wilkins Avenue, Suite 118, Rockville, MD 20852, near North Bethesda. Use the parking lot entrance behind the building; the main road door does not provide access.

Admission: Current Eventbrite options are $60.54–$129.89. The studio's own page advertises a $55 paper-printing base price; ticket totals and silk upgrades vary by booking option.

Confirm your exact session, print option, current price and availability with the organizer before attending.

Official session selection and tickets