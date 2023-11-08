Try it in Translation
Saturday, November 18, 2023

Try it in Translation

3423 Holmead Pl NW, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20010, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Studio Acting Conservatory

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$0

About This Event

You think you know Shakespeare? You think you can’t know Shakespeare? Try it in translation! Presented by Studio Acting Conservatory, founder Joy Zinoman leads a group of actors in readings from Shakespeare’s greatest texts, comparing them with newly translated scripts by contemporary playwrights, commissioned by Play On Shakespeare. Experience 16th and 21st century writing side-by-side, illuminating how Shakespeare’s text can undergo subtle changes and allow audiences to more fully understand not only the language but also the depth of the stories.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, November 18, 2023 03:00 pm
Doors open at 03:00 pm

Location

Studio Acting Conservatory
View Map