Saturday, November 18th, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
DC Wine Walk 2023
8 neighborhoods across the DMV
Studio Acting Conservatory
You think you know Shakespeare? You think you can’t know Shakespeare? Try it in translation! Presented by Studio Acting Conservatory, founder Joy Zinoman leads a group of actors in readings from Shakespeare’s greatest texts, comparing them with newly translated scripts by contemporary playwrights, commissioned by Play On Shakespeare. Experience 16th and 21st century writing side-by-side, illuminating how Shakespeare’s text can undergo subtle changes and allow audiences to more fully understand not only the language but also the depth of the stories.
