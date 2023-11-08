You think you know Shakespeare? You think you can’t know Shakespeare? Try it in translation! Presented by Studio Acting Conservatory, founder Joy Zinoman leads a group of actors in readings from Shakespeare’s greatest texts, comparing them with newly translated scripts by contemporary playwrights, commissioned by Play On Shakespeare. Experience 16th and 21st century writing side-by-side, illuminating how Shakespeare’s text can undergo subtle changes and allow audiences to more fully understand not only the language but also the depth of the stories.