Give your Tuesday evening some movement with the Ring of Kerry Irish Dancers in Gaithersburg. The adult social dance club welcomes newcomers without a partner, Irish ancestry or previous dance experience. Its December 1 fall class offers a chance to learn with a group and meet people while trying something outside the usual dinner routine.

New students can attend their first two classes free with the club's printed voucher. Bring the voucher and comfortable, smooth-soled shoes to the Ridgeview Middle School cafeteria. Classes are for adults 18 and older. The December 8 class meets at a different school, so this listing specifically features December 1. Confirm exact details and weather-related school closures with the organizer.

When: December 1, 2026, 7–8:45 p.m. EST

Where: Ridgeview Middle School cafeteria, 16600 Raven Rock Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price: Free for new students using the first-two-classes voucher

Official details and registration

Image: archival club photograph courtesy of the Ring of Kerry Irish Dancers.