Look closely at the small works in Artists & Makers Studios' December galleries, then explore a different way of working on a canvas. The December 12 holiday reception pairs the Art League of Germantown's Small Works, Big Stories exhibition with an artist talk and embroidery demonstration by Teresa Jarzynski.

Jarzynski's Parade of Ships paintings add stitched details to scenes at sea. Bring a painting on canvas if you would like to try embroidery during the mini-workshop, and leave time to browse the other gallery work.

When: Saturday, December 12, 2026, 1–3 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Artists & Makers Studios, 11810 Parklawn Drive, Suite 210, Rockville, MD 20852, in White Flint. Reach the second-floor galleries from the upper parking area behind the building.

Admission: Free. Artworks and other purchases cost extra. Confirm exact details and any materials or participation requirements with Artists & Makers Studios.

Featured exhibition artwork: Poppy by Richard Weilblinger, via Visit Montgomery.

Official gallery event information | Visit Montgomery event details