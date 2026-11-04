Trinidad History & Future Fest: A Neighborhood Sunday Celebration

Sunday, November 15, 2026, 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. EST

Trinidad Farmers Market, Joseph Cole Community Center parking lot — Trinidad, Washington, DC

1299 Neal Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Price: Free admission; market purchases are separate.

Give your Sunday market trip a little more neighborhood curiosity. Trinidad’s History & Future Fest pairs family-friendly DJ music and food with displays about the community’s past and conversations about its future. It is a chance to linger, meet neighbors and see familiar streets through a longer lens. The market also plans to bury a neighborhood time capsule at the celebration. Come for the festival, then leave time to browse the market’s local producers rather than rushing through a shopping list.

Family-friendly. Market opens at 9 a.m.; the festival begins at 9:30 a.m. Confirm the program and weather-related details with the organizer.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Image courtesy of the organizer.