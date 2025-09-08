Bring the whole family for a day of fun at Lost Barrel Brewing’s Touch-A-Truck event! Kids (and kids at heart!) can explore an exciting lineup of trucks, specialty vehicles, and more—up close and hands-on.

Enjoy a full day on our beautiful grounds with delicious food, craft beverages, and plenty of space to relax and play. It’s the perfect outing for families, friends, and anyone who loves big trucks and good times.

Admission is free. Children must be with an adult at all times. No outside food or drink permitted.

Vehicle from Middleburg Fire, Middleburg Police, White Hall Farm and Waterloo Electric