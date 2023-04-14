Tuesday, April 18, 2023

To the Nines: The Inner Loop's 9th Anniversary Party

Join us for To The Nines, The Inner Loop’s 9th anniversary party! There will be flash readings from local writers, an on-demand poetry table, a tarot card reader, signature cocktails, pupusas, and a reading by our incredible featured writer Mecca Jamilah Sullivan. It’s a night you don’t want to miss!

More about our featured writer:

Mecca Jamilah Sullivan is the author of the novel Big Girl, The Poetics of Difference, and Blue Talk and Love, winner of the Judith A. Markowitz Award from Lambda Literary. Sullivan is an associate professor of English at Georgetown University. A native of Harlem, she lives in Washington, DC.

You can learn more about her here: www.meccajamilahsullivan.com

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 07:00 pm

Judy's
