Tizita Sounds: Ethiopian Vinyl, Shared Turntables and Conversation

Let the records set the pace at Tizita Sounds’ Ethiopian vinyl lounge. Presented with Teddy G at Barkada, the evening puts listening at the center of a social night out: choose a record with friends, share a discovery and let the conversation follow the music.

Five tables will have record players, headphones and splitters for shared listening, while curated vinyl selections also play throughout the lounge. Come as a pair, bring friends or join solo. Tables and players are shared, and a ticket does not reserve a private table. Cocktail attire is encouraged, with vintage touches welcome.

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 5–9 p.m.

Where: Barkada Wine & Cocktail Bar, 1939 12th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.

Admission: From $36.98 including listed fees. Food and drinks are sold separately.

Get tickets from Tizita Sounds. Confirm entry requirements, ticket availability and exact details with the producer. Promotional artwork courtesy of Tizita Sounds.