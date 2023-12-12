‘Tis the Sequence: Holiday Yoga Flow

Get ready to flow through the holiday season with ‘Tis the Sequence, a festive in-person yoga event that will focus on holiday stress points.

Grab a spot and unroll your mat in this 1 1/2 hour yoga practice with a specialty flow practice designed to stretch your body during the holiday season. The sequence will focus on our main holiday stress points: hips, hamstrings, and shoulders.

Location: Athenaeum, Prince Street, Alexandria, VA

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to unwind and recharge during the most wonderful time of the year. Reserve your spot now!

Class is led by Kat Buechel, OM Fitness Founder and DC Regional lululemon Ambassador.

All yoga levels welcome; no experience needed.

Bring Your Own Yoga Mat

*No refunds or credits issued the day of class, at any point once the event is sold out, or after the session.