threeeyedmouse w/ threethirtytwo + SIR E.U. + Kilian Fonlon

threeeyedmouse

threeeyedmouse has been slowly carving a lane for himself with his eclectic and left-field approach to making rap music. Taking inspiration from various genres such as hardcore punk, to gogo, to jazz music and everything in between, his main intention is to challenge the audience and expand their understanding of how much further rap music has left to travel.

Threethirtytwo

Threethirtytwo is a hip-hop group out of Houston consisting of three rappers and one producer (mayseeflowers, 30chomr, Hondo blue, internetsuicidecult).

SIR E.U.

1st generation American, potentially suffering from a personality disorder. Very cute, very sweet. Gay but not homosexual. Disenfranchised.

Kilian Fonlon

A guy who is not letting the grays of the world define the primary colors he was raised on. Creating a monolith through sounds and voices that remind him of where he’s been and where he’s going.