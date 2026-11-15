Third Space at Atlas: A Neighborhood Winter Makers’ Market

Find a small-scale seasonal gathering inside an unexpected neighborhood space. Third Space at Atlas opens its doors for a Sunday market of local makers, artists and wellness practitioners, with handmade goods and opportunities to meet the people behind them.

Hosted inside Atlas Salon near H Street NE, the market makes a relaxed stop for browsing, gift hunting or simply spending time with neighbors. It welcomes winter ahead of the solstice, so you can start your seasonal shopping without waiting for the busiest December weekends.

When: Sunday, December 6, 2026, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Third Space at Atlas, 733 11th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002.

Admission: Free; purchases and individual offerings may cost extra.

View the official market and free registration. Confirm the vendor lineup and exact details with the organizer. Promotional artwork courtesy of Third Space at Atlas.