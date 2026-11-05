Theresa’s Table: Slow Holiday Shopping at an Arlington Letterpress Studio

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. EST; coffee truck 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Open to Being letterpress studio and shop — South Arlington

2424 26th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206

Price: Free admission; gifts, coffee and treats available for purchase.

Some holiday shopping deserves a slower pace. Open to Being opens its Arlington letterpress studio for a gathering around Theresa’s Table, pairing tactile paper goods with handmade gifts and conversation. Meet Paloma Vintage Designs artist Ashley Kurth-Reinhart and explore jewelry made from vintage and reclaimed materials, then browse limited-edition prints and holiday cards. Come earlier if coffee is part of your plan: the Harvest & Bloom truck serves Colombian coffee and treats for purchase from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is free; see the organizer’s RSVP link for updates. Confirm guest availability and exact details with the organizer.

Official event information · Tickets, RSVP and attendance details

Image courtesy of Open to Being.