Audiences travel with Mina Melo, the producer of the award-winning podcast Clime, back to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Southern Colorado, where she is reluctantly adapting Clime as a series for a new streaming entertainment company. The series producer wants Mina to pick up with an unsolved murder investigation, but Mina is determined to tell a story about how climate-related water shortages and drought are threatening the community’s way of life.

“The Wilting Point” is the first entry in the four-part ELEMENTS play cycle by 2022-2023 Playwright in Residence Graziella Jackson. The other three plays — AIR, EARTH and FIRE — are being workshopped as part of the 2023 Boiler Room Series. Each workshop culminates in a public reading, bringing audiences directly into the new play development process.