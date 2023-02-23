Closing the season, Dr. Eugene Rogers leads the chorus and orchestra in the D.C. premiere of Virginia-based composer Undine Smith Moore’s (1904-1989) 16-part oratorio Scenes from the Life of a Martyr. Composed in 1981 in memory of Martin Luther King Jr, and the civil rights movement coupled with the Duruflé Requiem. Moore’s wish was to evoke memories of Dr. King and other martyrs, “and the universality of the lives of ordinary men and women who struggled against the tragedies of human existence” (From Spirituals to Symphonies, Helen Walker-Hill.) This landmark event features The Washington Chorus, soloists, and narrator. Brandie Sutton, soprano Rehanna Thelwell, mezzo-soprano Demetrious Sampson Jr., tenor Kenneth Overton, baritone.