Let the holiday soundtrack move beyond the shopping-mall loop. Kendra Johnson brings gospel, jazz, R&B and soul to an intimate Christmas evening at El Golfo in Silver Spring. With Daryl L.A. Hunt directing the music and an ensemble featuring saxophone, bass and percussion, the appeal is the warmth and immediacy of live voices and instruments in a neighborhood restaurant setting.

Saturday, December 5, 2026: doors open at 7 p.m., the performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and the event ends at 10 p.m. El Golfo Restaurant is at 8739 Flower Avenue, Silver Spring. Tickets are $35 before fees, with a current displayed checkout total of $39.19; select reserved seats when booking. Plan a restaurant evening around the music, but do not assume food or drinks are included in admission. The seller lists no refunds. Confirm exact details and any age restrictions with the organizer.

Official details and tickets