The Parks Flea Market
Sunday, November 29, 2026

The Parks Flea Market

7175 12th Street NW.

Marketplace Plaza

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About This Event

The Parks is presenting a new monthly Flea Market on the Marketplace Plaza the last Sunday of each month. Visit 20+ vendors selling vintage all-gender clothes, accessories, decor, books, records, and all things funky and weird. Items starting as low as $5. Find your next treasure at The Parks Flea! These monthly events will be held on the last Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

Vendors:
Adorned by Siriboa
Shabby to Chic Collective
Flowers By Alexes
Journeys & Gems by Michelle
KITT
Serenity scents by Catherine
The Professor’s Wardrobe

The DC Pop-Up Shop is joining forces with Kijani’s ReLoveD Market! Find even more amazing vendors on the Plaza. 

Curated by Lovers Plant Studio & Wares and supported by The Parks at Walter Reed.

Interested in vending? Apply at https://forms.gle/xgSZiXgudtZpv9Ce9

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Date

Sunday, November 29, 2026 11:00 am

Location

Marketplace Plaza
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