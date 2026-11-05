The Parks Flea Market

The Parks is presenting a new monthly Flea Market on the Marketplace Plaza the last Sunday of each month. Visit 20+ vendors selling vintage all-gender clothes, accessories, decor, books, records, and all things funky and weird. Items starting as low as $5. Find your next treasure at The Parks Flea! These monthly events will be held on the last Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

Vendors:

Adorned by Siriboa

Shabby to Chic Collective

Flowers By Alexes

Journeys & Gems by Michelle

KITT

Serenity scents by Catherine

The Professor’s Wardrobe



The DC Pop-Up Shop is joining forces with Kijani’s ReLoveD Market! Find even more amazing vendors on the Plaza.

Curated by Lovers Plant Studio & Wares and supported by The Parks at Walter Reed.

Interested in vending? Apply at https://forms.gle/xgSZiXgudtZpv9Ce9