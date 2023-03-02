The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

The Nation’s Springtime Parade is returning to Constitution Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2023 — reserve your seats today! Grand colorful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands from across the country, celebrity entertainers, and performers burst down the Parade route in a spectacle of music and showmanship celebrating spring in Washington, DC.

Portions of the Parade (Constitution Ave between 9th & 15th Streets) are free to the public along the route and are first-come, first-serve.

Spans Constitution Avenue NW, between 7th and 17th Streets, Washington, DC