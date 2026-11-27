The Wharf supplies the waterfront backdrop, and High Status supplies a six-hour New Year's Eve soundtrack at 12 Stories. The Midnight Affair opens with a Don Julio open bar and complimentary small bites from 9 to 11 p.m., then keeps the party moving through the countdown and into 2027. DJs Oowwee, Sero, Shindig and Davy J share the lineup.

Head to the 12th floor at 75 District Square SW on Thursday, December 31, from 9 p.m. to Friday, January 1, at 3 a.m. Tickets currently start at $24.79 including POSH fees. The event is for ages 21+ and requests dress-to-impress attire. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Make an evening of the waterfront with an early dinner at The Wharf, then arrive in time for the opening two-hour bar and small-bites service. Confirm current ticket tier inclusions and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Venue: 12 Stories, 75 District Square SW, 12th floor, Washington, DC 20024.

Official event details and tickets