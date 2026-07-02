The Loudoun County Fair
Tuesday, July 21, 2026

The Loudoun County Fair

17558 Dry Mill Rd, Leesburg, VA 20175, United States

Loudoun County Fair

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About This Event

The Loudoun County Fair is an annual, week-long summer celebration in Leesburg, Virginia. It showcases youth agricultural projects, livestock exhibits, and carnival rides, alongside traditional fair food, live music, a demolition derby, and a rodeo.

Get set for the 90th Loudoun County Fair  July 21-25, 2026.

IT’S ALL HAPPENING AT THE LOUDOUN COUNTY FAIR!

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Date

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 12:00 am

Location

Loudoun County Fair
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