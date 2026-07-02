Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
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Loudoun County FairMore details
The Loudoun County Fair is an annual, week-long summer celebration in Leesburg, Virginia. It showcases youth agricultural projects, livestock exhibits, and carnival rides, alongside traditional fair food, live music, a demolition derby, and a rodeo.
Get set for the 90th Loudoun County Fair July 21-25, 2026.
IT’S ALL HAPPENING AT THE LOUDOUN COUNTY FAIR!
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