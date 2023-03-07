Saturday // Mar 11, 2023

The Leprechaun Lap Bar Crawl in Clarendon

2854 Wilson Blvd Suite A arlington, VA 22201
$20

The infamous Leprechaun Lap is making its way to Clarendon! Join the shenanigans to Clarendon’s best bars, patios and rooftops, featuring all day drink specials, DJs, bands, signature party favors, and giveaways.

Don your green and get ready for your St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl adventure!

  • Access to Clarendon’s Best Bars, Patios, and Rooftops
  • Drink Specials ($3 beers, $4 shamrock shots, $5 mixed drinks)
  • St. Patrick’s Day Swag & Free Giveaways
  • Entertainment and DJs

This is a 21+ event. Please drink responsibly.

Saturday // Mar 11, 2023, 03:00 pm

B Live
