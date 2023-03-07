The Leprechaun Lap Bar Crawl in Clarendon

The infamous Leprechaun Lap is making its way to Clarendon! Join the shenanigans to Clarendon’s best bars, patios and rooftops, featuring all day drink specials, DJs, bands, signature party favors, and giveaways.

Don your green and get ready for your St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl adventure!

What do you get:

Access to Clarendon’s Best Bars, Patios, and Rooftops

Drink Specials ($3 beers, $4 shamrock shots, $5 mixed drinks)

St. Patrick’s Day Swag & Free Giveaways

Entertainment and DJs

This is a 21+ event. Please drink responsibly.